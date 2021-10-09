2021 5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the sixth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Southwood
|6
|Natchitoches Central
|37
|ASH
|14
|West Monroe
|28
|Ruston
|41
|Pineville
|0
4A Scores
|Tioga
|38
|Peabody
|26
|Leesville
|42
|Bolton
|6
3A Scores
|DeRidder
|34
|Buckeye
|0
|Marksville
|24
|Grant
|13
|Jena
|34
|Caldwell Parish
|12
2A Scores
|Vinton
|54
|Pickering
|8
|Oakdale
|14
|DeQuincy
|40
|Red River
|14
|Menard
|7
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|51
|Bunkie
|0
|Avoyelles
|56
|Lakeview
|14
|Rosepine
|48
|Kinder
|22
|Winnfield
|0
|Many
|50
1A Scores
|Logansport
|40
|Block
|0
|Northwood-Lena
|18
|St. Mary’s
|48
|Montgomery
|18
|LaSalle
|42
