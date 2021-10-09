2021 5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the sixth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Southwood 6 Natchitoches Central 37 ASH 14 West Monroe 28 Ruston 41 Pineville 0

4A Scores

Tioga 38 Peabody 26 Leesville 42 Bolton 6

3A Scores

DeRidder 34 Buckeye 0 Marksville 24 Grant 13 Jena 34 Caldwell Parish 12

2A Scores

Vinton 54 Pickering 8 Oakdale 14 DeQuincy 40 Red River 14 Menard 7 Jonesboro-Hodge 51 Bunkie 0 Avoyelles 56 Lakeview 14 Rosepine 48 Kinder 22 Winnfield 0 Many 50

1A Scores

Logansport 40 Block 0 Northwood-Lena 18 St. Mary’s 48 Montgomery 18 LaSalle 42

Post Game Show

