2021 5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Corey Howard and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the sixth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Southwood6Natchitoches Central37
ASH14West Monroe28
Ruston41Pineville0

4A Scores

Tioga38Peabody26
Leesville42Bolton6

3A Scores

DeRidder34Buckeye0
Marksville24Grant13
Jena34Caldwell Parish12

2A Scores

Vinton54Pickering8
Oakdale14DeQuincy40
Red River14Menard7
Jonesboro-Hodge51Bunkie0
Avoyelles56Lakeview14
Rosepine48Kinder22
Winnfield0Many50

1A Scores

Logansport40Block0
Northwood-Lena18St. Mary’s48
Montgomery18LaSalle42

Post Game Show

