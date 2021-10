BALL, La. (KALB) - Paradise Catfish in Ball caught fire on Friday, October 8.

We are not aware of the cause at this time. We will let you know when we learn the details.

Paradise Catfish in Ball is currently on fire. We are looking into the incident now. Video courtesy of Lisa Stewart. >>https://www.kalb.com/2021/10/09/fire-paradise-catfish-ball/ Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 8, 2021

(Credit: Scarlet Cox)

