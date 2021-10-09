Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride finishes at the Alexandria Police Station

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride finished Friday, October 8 at the Alexandria Police Department. The 525-mile ride was completed over six days by first responders from multiple states. The ride raises money for the families of first responders who have died and honors what they sacrificed.

The jerseys the riders wear have the names of the fallen first responders being honored this year.

Two of those names, Patrolman Jeremy “Jay” Carruth and Patrolman First Class David Ezernack, were APD officers who were both killed serving an arrest warrant on February 20, 2003. Although not named on the jersey, Deputy Marshal Glen DeVanie was honored as well. He was killed while on duty on April 2, 2003.

Louis Linn, a police officer from Kenner, participated in the ride. After finishing the ride he said, “It feels good that we’ve completed our mission. If we had to go and honor some more right now, we would. We did 525 miles and if we had to go another 100 miles to honor some more first responders, then we would.”

At the finish line, the mothers of Carruth, Ezernack and DeVanie waited. They shared their thoughts on the event.

“It’s amazing to me that this is happening 18 years later. The Brotherhood will never forget our sons and the sacrifice that they made for their communities,” said Pat Carruth.

“My son was not listed, but I ended up being included, and I could not be uplifted more,” said Kay Wood DeVanie.

“David, Jay and Glen were all in law enforcement, they all performed their duties as they should have. Giving a life is the ultimate sacrifice, we will never get over it, and we will never forget it. We are very grateful for the honor they have given to our sons,” said Millie Ezernack.

