LSU president responds to Title IX lawsuit tied to Rapides Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU President William Tate IV has responded to reports that the university, and several other institutions, failed to protect students from a former French graduate student being labeled as a “sexual predator.”

We told you earlier this week that six plaintiffs filed a federal civil suit on Monday, October 4 in the U.S. District Court for the middle district, alleging that LSU violated their rights under Title IX, alleging the university failed to protect them from accused student Edouard d’Espalungue d’Arros.

D’Arros was allowed to stay at LSU as both a student and employee in the French department despite being charged with third-degree rape after a 2018 arrest. The victim in that case was a former UL student, who was attending a retreat at Tall Timbers Baptist Center in Woodworth, along with d’Arros.

President Tate responded to Monday’s lawsuit in the Advocate on Friday, October 8:

“I want to tell you what Title IX will look like during my tenure as your president. I see a campus community in which no survivor goes without the support and resources necessary to recover from the trauma of sexual assault and harassment. This really means that we will compassionately and empathetically serve our students and employees through building a culture of transparency, trust, and accountability that deters sexual violence in the first place and protects survivors when the unthinkable does occur.”

The lawsuit claims under his employment with LSU, d’Arros was allowed to be put in contact with other future victims, some of whom were listed in the suit. He was suspended from LSU in 2020 following another rape accusation, allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old LSU undergrad.

