Multiple agencies investigate, search for person of interest after deadly crime spree across several parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified as person of interest in a crime spree that spanned across several parishes Saturday morning, resulting in the death of at least one person and leaves several others hurt.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Matthew Reese Mire, 31.

The first shooting happened around midnight Saturday in Livingston Parish, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 9, deputies with LPSO were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17,000 stretch of Hwy 444 in Livingston.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Deputies located two victims - a male & a female - with gunshot wounds. The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm & leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door & firing shots.’

Sheriff Ard says based up LPSO’s investigation, Matthew Mire has been named a person of interest in the case. It’s believed Mire also stole a vehicle in Livingston to flee to a neighboring parish.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Sheriff Ard says, ‘As our investigation continues, we are working with our local law enforcement partners to learn more. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.’

Sheriff Ard went on to say, it appears Mire is also responsible for a crime in Ascension Parish.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville. Sheriff Webre says when deputies entered the home, they found a male and female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge with life threatening injuries. Pamela Adair, 37, died from her injuries while at the hospital. The male victim remains in critical condition.

During a press conference Saturday morning, Sheriff Webre stated that authorities have reason to believe Pamela Adair was Mire’s half-sister. Sheriff Webre also revealed that the man Mire shot in Ascension was allegedly Adair’s significant other.

Officials report, through further investigation, deputies learned the gunman involved in this incident is also connected to an early morning shooting incident in Livingston Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are both working closely together to help find the person of interest in these shootings.

“We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

After those two incidents, it’s believed Mire crosses paths with Louisiana State Police.

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, shortly after 5:00 a.m., a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy. 73 (Jefferson Hwy) in East Baton Rouge Parish. The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper. The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled the scene on Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

Currently, Troopers with Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road following a LSP traffic stop and pursuit. The white male suspect is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the Trooper and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.

As the investigation develops, the circumstances of the incident and additional suspect information will be immediately released for public safety.

