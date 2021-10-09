Texas man arrested in Boyce on multiple drug charges

The following information has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (BPD/KALB) - On Friday, October 8, The Boyce Police Department S.L.I.C.E. unit stopped a vehicle at Rapides Station after the vehicle committed an illegal U-turn in front of officers.

Officers stopped the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the suspect, Jeremy Brint Jenkins of Arlington, Texas. A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics and paraphernalia inside.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with (3CTS) Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of C.D.S. 1 with intent (Heroin), and Possession of C.D.S. 2 (Methamphetamine).

Narcotics and paraphernalia found by Boyce Police. (Boyce Police Department)

