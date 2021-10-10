Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria teen
James Larry Birdsong, Christopher Moore and James Snyder Jr. were arrested on Oct. 7, 2021 by...
VPSO arrests 3 outlaw motorcycle gang members
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
Left to Right: Jeremy Lynn Allinson & Tyrone D. Porter
RADE makes arrests; over a pound of meth recovered
Dakota Brister
Colfax man arrested for hit and run, drug charges

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
One person was injured in a shooting on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 6 p.m.
SOURCES: Trooper found dead in Ascension Parish; connected to person of interest in crime spree
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway