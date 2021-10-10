Jags drop back and forth game to Texas Southern 35-31

ARLINGTON, Tx. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars dropped their first game in SWAC play to Texas Southern 35-31. The Jags fall to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in SWAC play.

Texas Southern snapped an 18 game losing streak in SWAC play.

The Tigers totaled 576 yards of total offense led by a passing attack that threw for 338 yards and 238 yards on the ground to go along with five rushing touchdowns, Jacorey Howard had three rushing touchdowns and LaDarius Owens added two more.

For the Jags, they totaled 529 yards of total offense led by a ground game that totaled 322 yards.

Southern’s Kobe Dillon got things started for the Jaguars in the first quarter has he scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to put them up 7-0. Texas Southern would answer with an 11-yard touchdown run from Howard to tie the game at 7 after the first quarter.

The Tigers would take their first lead of the game on a 19-yard touchdown run by Owens to make it 14-7. Southern would answer before the half as Luke Jackson drills a 45 yard field goal to make it 14-10.

Owens and Texas Southern would extend their lead to 21-10 on a 2-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter, but the Jags would answer with Marquis McClain 65 yard touchdown run to make it 21-17.

Southern would retake the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run from Devon Benn to make it 24-21 midway through the third quarter.

The lead wouldn’t last long for the Jags as the Tigers would regain the lead on a Howard 1-yard touchdown run to make it 28-24 with 5:12 left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Bubba McDaniel would score from two yards out to give the Jags a 31-28 lead with 8:04 left to go. With less than a minute to play Howard would score his third touchdown of the game from four yards out to make it 35-31.

Southern will be back on the road against Arkansas -Pine Bluff on Oct. 16, kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

