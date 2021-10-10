SOURCES: Trooper found dead in Ascension Parish; connected to person of interest in crime spree
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police was found dead in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to sources.
Officials earlier confirmed a law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting on Dutton Road, which is just off Airline Highway, in Prairieville.
Sources with knowledge of the incident said the trooper was found dead in a vehicle. His name has not been released.
Officials also think there is a connection between the trooper’s death and Matthew Mire, 31, a person of interest in a double shooting not far from where the trooper was discovered that resulted in the death of a woman and severly injured a man.
The investigation is ongoing.
