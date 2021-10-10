Advertisement

Winston-Callaway Hail Mary TD ignites Saints victory over Washington

Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an absolute wild affair, the Saints (3-2) grabbed a much needed win at Washington (2-3), 33-22.

The game turned on it’s head right before half with the contest tied, 13-13. Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway resulting in a 49-yard touchdown.

It was one of two touchdown receptions for the 2nd-year Saint. Winston also hit Callaway for a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Winston totaled four touchdown passes overall in the win. Deonte Harris was on the receiving end of a Winston bomb that went for a 72-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara scored the final touchdown of the afternoon on a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Kamara finished with 121 yards through ground and air. Kamara also found the end zone on a 23-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Saints played most of the matchup without the services of Taysom Hill. The Swiss Army-knife got knocked out of the game in the first half with a concussion.

The Saints will be off next week with a bye.

