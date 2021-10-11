Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, October 10 in the 5400 block of Lacassine Drive.

APD said they responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence around 12:31 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect.

If you can help APD learn more about this shooting, contact them at (318) 441-6416.

