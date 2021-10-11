Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman in Alexandria was cited on Saturday, October 9 for shooting at squirrels in her backyard.

The Alexandria Police Department said they received word of gunfire around 11 a.m. that day in the area of Monroe Street. When they investigated, a resident explained that she was shooting at squirrels that were disturbing her garden. She received a citation for discharging a weapon within city limits.

APD asks that any residents dealing with nuisance animals on their property to contact licensed animal control professionals for assistance.

