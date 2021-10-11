Advertisement

Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard

A squirrel in the crosshairs.
A squirrel in the crosshairs.(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman in Alexandria was cited on Saturday, October 9 for shooting at squirrels in her backyard.

The Alexandria Police Department said they received word of gunfire around 11 a.m. that day in the area of Monroe Street. When they investigated, a resident explained that she was shooting at squirrels that were disturbing her garden. She received a citation for discharging a weapon within city limits.

APD asks that any residents dealing with nuisance animals on their property to contact licensed animal control professionals for assistance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
Kameron King
Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB

Latest News

Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing
Northwood-Lena's Coach Tommy Moore
Tommy Moore
Avoyelles' Coach Andy Boone
Andy Boone
Montgomery's Coach Brian Williams
Brian Williams