ASH, Pineville gearing up for Red River Rivalry

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It might not be the famous rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, but ASH versus Pineville is one of the most intense rivalry games in Central Louisiana.

The Rebels (2-4) have not beaten the Trojans (5-1) since 2014, so they’re hoping to break that six-game losing streak to their cross-town rival.

Both schools are hoping to bounce back after losing their first 5A district games in Week 6. Pineville lost to Ruston, 41-0. and ASH fell to West Monroe on the road, 28-14.

Both head coaches said they’re looking forward to playing in an electric atmosphere at ASH.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the support that we’ve had this year,” said ASH’s head coach Thomas Bachman. “We’ve had incredible home crowds, and I hope that this is another one of those games where the community shows out.”

Pineville coach Bryant Bell is in his first year at the head of the Rebels’ program and is ready for the chance to make an impact in this rivalry.

“We’re looking for a big crowd and a big game,” said Bell. “The first time I was at Pineville was 10 years ago, so I’m looking forward to jumping back into it.”

The game will be played at ASH on Thursday, October 14. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

