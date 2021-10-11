Advertisement

Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop

Kameron King
Kameron King(Boyce Police Department)
By Boyce Police Department
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (BPD) - Boyce Police made an arrest Monday morning around 12:14 a.m. after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

Kameron King, 25, was stopped for failure to use a turn signal on Mayo Street. Officers found two guns (one an AR-15 style weapon, the other a revolver with the serial numbers missing), a brown leather bag of marijuana (29 grams), a bag of ecstasy pills (102), and a white powdered substance. Officers also discovered that King is currently on probation.

Contraband found in the suspect’s vehicle.
Contraband found in the suspect’s vehicle.(Boyce Police Department)

King was charged with 2 counts of possession of a firearm or carrying by a convicted felon, two counts of distribution/possession with intent to distribute narcotics, turn signals required with 100 feet, registration failure of owner to secure, possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number and distribution of fake drugs. King was booked into Detention one.

