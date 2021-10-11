LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season
(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.
The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!
Here’s what is coming soon:
The Claus Family / Nov. 1
An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1
My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1
Love Hard / Nov. 5
Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14
Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15
Christmas Flow / Nov. 17
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18
Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23
A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24
Robin Robin / Nov. 24
A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26
Elves / Nov. 28
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30
How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December
A Naija Christmas / December
Single All the Way / Dec. 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3
David and the Elves / Dec. 6
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14
A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16
Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22
1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24
