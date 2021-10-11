Advertisement

LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing

Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal investigation into state police misconduct, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police held a news conference on Monday, Oct. 11, to provide updates on the investigation into the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

“I assure you, I have some questions,” said Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of LSP.

Davis said Gaubert’s unit was seen on surveillance video at 2:21 a.m. Davis added it is believed he had parked to finish filling out a crash report. According to Davis, Gaubert was found unresponsive in his unit by a co-worker around 5 p.m.

Davis said during an emergency situation like the one Saturday, regular radio transmissions are not made, so troopers are not checking in. He added procedures are changing where technology will be used to allow troopers to check in via their computers to try to prevent this from happening again.

Davis said it is not yet known exactly what time Gaubert was killed. He explained Matthew Mire, the man suspect of killing Gaubert and a woman, was seen on surveillance video around 2:30 a.m. in the area where Gaubert was ambushed. He added other troopers next encountered Mire around 5 a.m.

The suspect is undergoing surgery and is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

More to come.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
Kameron King
Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB

Latest News

Tioga's Coach Kevin Cook
Kevin Cook
Pineville's Coach Bryant Bell
Bryant Bell
ASH's coach Thomas Bachman
Thomas Bachman
FILE PHOTO: Pumpkin Patch
Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021
Anthony Williams
Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder