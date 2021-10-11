LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police held a news conference on Monday, Oct. 11, to provide updates on the investigation into the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

“I assure you, I have some questions,” said Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of LSP.

Davis said Gaubert’s unit was seen on surveillance video at 2:21 a.m. Davis added it is believed he had parked to finish filling out a crash report. According to Davis, Gaubert was found unresponsive in his unit by a co-worker around 5 p.m.

Davis said during an emergency situation like the one Saturday, regular radio transmissions are not made, so troopers are not checking in. He added procedures are changing where technology will be used to allow troopers to check in via their computers to try to prevent this from happening again.

Davis said it is not yet known exactly what time Gaubert was killed. He explained Matthew Mire, the man suspect of killing Gaubert and a woman, was seen on surveillance video around 2:30 a.m. in the area where Gaubert was ambushed. He added other troopers next encountered Mire around 5 a.m.

The suspect is undergoing surgery and is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

More to come.

