Advertisement

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte out for the rest of the season

Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.
Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.(Chris Parent | Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits just continue to come for LSU. The latest, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach Ed Orgeron delivered the news in his weekly Monday Zoom press conference. Boutte injured his right ankle against Kentucky this past Saturday.

Boutte racked up 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

LSU (3-3) host Florida at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB
Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria teen