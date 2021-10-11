Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to EBR Parish Prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported Matthew Mire, 31, the man suspected of a multi-parish crime spree that left two people dead, including a state trooper, has been released from the hospital and booked into prison.

LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Officials added the handcuffs placed on Mire belonged to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who Mire is suspected of killing.

Matthew Mire (Louisiana State Police)

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.