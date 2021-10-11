Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB
Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria teen

Latest News

Promtemp Staffing Job Openings 10/11/21
PROTEMP STAFFING LIVE INTERVIEW ON JAMBALAYA 10/11/21
Pledge Kids 10/11/21
PLEDGE KIDS: 10/11/21
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Lunch Kid: Reece
LUNCH KID: REECE 10/11/21