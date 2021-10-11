Nine local high school coaches preview Week 7

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nine local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games along with what they want to see from their team with four games left to go in the regular season.

Participants included Thomas Bachman (ASH), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Kevin Cook (Tioga), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Justin Charles (Menard), Jay Roark (Jena), Brian Williams (Montgomery), Andy Boone (Avoyelles), and Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena).

