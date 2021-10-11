Advertisement

Nine local high school coaches preview Week 7

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nine local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games along with what they want to see from their team with four games left to go in the regular season.

Participants included Thomas Bachman (ASH), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Kevin Cook (Tioga), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Justin Charles (Menard), Jay Roark (Jena), Brian Williams (Montgomery), Andy Boone (Avoyelles), and Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating shooting on Lacassine Dr.
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
Kameron King
Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB

Latest News

Louisiana College Guard Bailey Hardy
Wildcats Announce 2021-22 Basketball Schedules, Tickets on Sale Now
ASH's T.J. Johnson catches a touchdown pass against Pineville in 2020.
ASH, Pineville gearing up for Red River Rivalry
Kayshon Boutte (1) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a leg injury.
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte out for the rest of the season
Ohio Valley Conference and Southland Conference announce football scheduling alliance