Northwood-Lena’s trick play TD earns play of the week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It’s getting close to trick-or-treat season, and the Northwood-Lena Gators broke out the tricks for a score in Week 6 to earn play of the week honors.

The Gators completed a double pass touchdown when Trent Ingraham tossed it to Braedyn Gray behind the line of scrimmage who then fired a pass to Erijah Green for the touchdown in their game against St. Mary’s.

