Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder

Anthony Williams
Anthony Williams(Simmesport Police)
By Simmesport Police
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIMMESPORT, La. (Simmesport Police) - Authorities are looking for a suspect they are considering armed and dangerous.

On October 7, the suspect, Anthony Williams, 33, got into a verbal altercation on Pecan Street in Simmesport. Police said he then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot, striking a victim in the abdomen.

A warrant has been issued for Williams’ arrest for attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams is described as a black male, about 5′3″ tall and weighing about 154 lbs.

Contact Simmesport Police or local law enforcement if you see Williams or have any information on this incident.

Copyright 2021 Simmesport Police. All rights reserved.

