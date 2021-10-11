Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder

SIMMESPORT, La. (Simmesport Police) - Authorities are looking for a suspect they are considering armed and dangerous.

On October 7, the suspect, Anthony Williams, 33, got into a verbal altercation on Pecan Street in Simmesport. Police said he then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot, striking a victim in the abdomen.

A warrant has been issued for Williams’ arrest for attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams is described as a black male, about 5′3″ tall and weighing about 154 lbs.

Contact Simmesport Police or local law enforcement if you see Williams or have any information on this incident.

