Advertisement

Vote for your Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of games to choose from.

Remember, schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

Quiz Maker

The winner will be announced Thursday on News Channel 5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
James Larry Birdsong, Christopher Moore and James Snyder Jr. were arrested on Oct. 7, 2021 by...
VPSO arrests 3 outlaw motorcycle gang members
Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria teen

Latest News

Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)
Winston-Callaway Hail Mary TD ignites Saints victory over Washington
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)
Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU, 42-21
Southern interim head coach Jason Rollins
Jags drop back and forth game to Texas Southern 35-31
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB