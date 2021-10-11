Advertisement

Week 6 high school football power rankings

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - There are only four weeks remaining in the Louisiana high school football regular season, but several local schools rank amongst the best in their class.

In total, St. Mary’s is the only team with a No. 1 ranking in their class. Nat Central, Avoyelles, Many, Rosepine and LaSalle all rank in the top 10 of their class.

At the end of the season, the top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class. The power rankings list comes from Geaux Preps as of October 10.

CLASS 5A:

8 - Nat Central (6-0)

20 - ASH (5-1)

35 - Pineville (2-4)

CLASS 4A:

20 - Leesville (4-2)

27 - Tioga (2-4)

39 - Bolton (1-5)

49 - Peabody (0-6)

CLASS 3A:

13 - Jena (5-1)

16 - Grant (5-1)

29 - Buckeye (3-3)

32 - Marksville (1-5)

36 - Pine Prairie (4-2)

CLASS 2A:

2 - Avoyelles (6-0)

3 - Many (5-1)

9 - Rosepine (5-1)

19 - Bunkie (5-1)

33 - Oakdale (3-3)

43 - Pickering (0-6)

CLASS 1A:

4 - LaSalle (5-1)

16 - Montgomery (1-5)

21 - Northwood-Lena (3-3)

22 - Block (0-6)

DIVISION III:

11 - Holy Savior Menard (1-5)

DIVISION IV:

1 - St. Mary’s (5-1)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paradise Catfish on fire in Ball, La. on October 8, 2021.
Update on fire at Paradise Catfish in Ball
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
KALB's Corey Howard
Corey Howard shares final sendoff on KALB
James Larry Birdsong, Christopher Moore and James Snyder Jr. were arrested on Oct. 7, 2021 by...
VPSO arrests 3 outlaw motorcycle gang members
Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria teen

Latest News

Northwood-Lena connects on a double pass versus St. Mary's for a TD.
Northwood-Lena’s trick play TD earns play of the week
Vote for your Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)
Winston-Callaway Hail Mary TD ignites Saints victory over Washington
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)
Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU, 42-21