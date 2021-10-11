Week 6 high school football power rankings

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - There are only four weeks remaining in the Louisiana high school football regular season, but several local schools rank amongst the best in their class.

In total, St. Mary’s is the only team with a No. 1 ranking in their class. Nat Central, Avoyelles, Many, Rosepine and LaSalle all rank in the top 10 of their class.

At the end of the season, the top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class. The power rankings list comes from Geaux Preps as of October 10.

CLASS 5A:

8 - Nat Central (6-0)

20 - ASH (5-1)

35 - Pineville (2-4)

CLASS 4A:

20 - Leesville (4-2)

27 - Tioga (2-4)

39 - Bolton (1-5)

49 - Peabody (0-6)

CLASS 3A:

13 - Jena (5-1)

16 - Grant (5-1)

29 - Buckeye (3-3)

32 - Marksville (1-5)

36 - Pine Prairie (4-2)

CLASS 2A:

2 - Avoyelles (6-0)

3 - Many (5-1)

9 - Rosepine (5-1)

19 - Bunkie (5-1)

33 - Oakdale (3-3)

43 - Pickering (0-6)

CLASS 1A:

4 - LaSalle (5-1)

16 - Montgomery (1-5)

21 - Northwood-Lena (3-3)

22 - Block (0-6)

DIVISION III:

11 - Holy Savior Menard (1-5)

DIVISION IV:

1 - St. Mary’s (5-1)

