APD seeks help locating missing homeless man

A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: 51-year-old Robert Delaune.

Delaune is described as being 5′11″ and weighing 170 pounds. He is reportedly homeless and was living in the downtown Alexandria area.  His last known contact with family was in August.

If you have any information on Delaune’s whereabouts, please call 318-441-6440.

