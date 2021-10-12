Avoyelles, Many to meet in a hard-hitting 2A showdown

MANY, La. (KALB) - There might not be a more highly anticipated matchup across the state in Week 7 than what fans will get to watch in Many as the Avoyelles Mustangs are set to take on the defending state champs, the Many Tigers.

According to Geaux Preps, the Mustangs and Tigers are both ranked in the top three in the Class 2A power ratings.

Many is 5-1 on the season and looking to defend their title, while the Mustangs are off to a 6-0 start this year lead by their ground game and tough defense.

“This should be the game of the year,” said Avoyelles’ Head Coach Andy Boone. “They think they are better than us, and we think we are better than them. So, let’s get it on.”

In a game like this, both teams are looking for any type of advantage over the other, so both coaches are paying close attention to every detail that the other will do.

“We just need one onside kick,” said Coach Boone during a high school press conference. “If we get one onside kick and play our game, I think we can beat them. However, they were probably practicing last night recovering onside kicks.”

Many Head Coach Jess Curtis has had success against the Mustangs, winning their matchups over the last two seasons, and he knows what his team will have to do to get the win.

“Coach Boone is right. We have been practicing those onside kicks,” said Coach Curtis. “I already saw his interview, and I’m ready to tell him we’ll take it at the 50.”

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15 from Many High School.

