Buckeye, Marksville game canceled due to COVID-19

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye and Marksville game was expected to be one of the best matchups in Central Louisiana in Week 7, but unfortunately, the game had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Marksville’s Head Coach JT Dunbar posted on Facebook that their homecoming game against Buckeye was canceled after Buckeye had a player test positive for COVID-19 and had to place their team in quarantine.

Tiger Fans , Due to circumstances out of our control , we will not have a homecoming game this Friday night . Our... Posted by Jt Dunbar on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Marksville picks up the automatic forfeit victory and advances to 2-4 on the season. Buckeye drops to 3-4 after having to forfeit the game.

There’s no confirmation yet on if Buckeye being in quarantine will affect the team’s next game against the Jena Giants scheduled for October 22.

Marksville will return to action Thursday, October 21 against Avoyelles.

Since it was homecoming week, Marksville will still have their homecoming parade and all other festivities at their normal scheduled times. Coach Dunbar said in a post that the homecoming court will still be acknowledged and have an opportunity to walk. The exact plans for that will be announced by the school.

