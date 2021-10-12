CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center expands in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the snip of a ribbon, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center in Alexandria was expanded on Tuesday, October 12.

Now, over 850 additional appointments will be offered for parents looking to get their children the help they need. It’s huge news, especially since the center suffered backlogs on appointments, which have caused parents to look for options outside Alexandria.

”So what has happened by us doubling the size of our current facility is we’re able to increase our overall appointments up to 850 more appointments,” Monte Wilson, the CEO/President of the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, said. “So what that will do is allow more children access and to stay home locally, versus having to travel to other locations such as Lafayette or Shreveport.”

This expanded facility continues to offer services for children suffering from things like developmental delays, language disorders and down syndrome. The facility provides direct therapy services where the staff works directly with parents and caregivers to provide them with home activities and strategies pushing for developmental progress. Parents like Tessa Whatley say that the staff is like family.

”These girls are here to help you, these girls are here to make sure you’re comfortable feeding your kid, to make sure your kid is comfortable eating,” Whatley said.

The facility is the only all-inclusive outpatient center of its kind in Central Louisiana. Any child is welcome with open arms, and they are prepared for any diagnosis.

”If you have a child that needs some sort of therapy, this is a great place for you to come. We have all the new technology and everything that will be needed to improve your child’s health,” Wilson said.

