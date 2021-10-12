LC’s Doran named RRAC Offensive Player of the Week

WACO, TX (LC) - Following a week with three goals, two of which decided a match in the Louisiana College women’s soccer team’s, Stephanie Doran was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Doran, a senior from Colton, Calif., scored three goals in LC’s two matches during the week. Her first of two goals against Texas A&M-Texarkana, which was also the match’s first goal, was enough to be labeled the game-winner against the Eagles in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win over TAMUT. Two days later, her goal in the 75th minute was the decider as LC came from behind to knock off LSU Shreveport 2-1 to remain undefeated in RRAC play and continue the best season, both overall and in conference, in LC women’s soccer history. This is Doran’s first RRAC Offensive Player of the Week award.

The three goals on the week brought Doran into a tie with Martina Terra Garcia, last week’s RRAC Offensive Player of the Week, for the team lead in goals with 11 on the season. The 11 goals are the most in a single season by any Wildcat player and is currently tied for the most in the RRAC and 23rd most in the NAIA. Louisiana College is in the midst of its best season in program history, having won ten games in a season for the first time and six wins in conference play for the first time as well.

Doran and the rest of the Wildcats (10-1, 6-0 RRAC) look to keep the hot start going on Friday night in the Rapides Parish Derby against LSU Alexandria. Kickoff of Friday’s match against the Generals is set for 5:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.