Advertisement

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days.

By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, although more than 400 others were running late.

That’s according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest says bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida on Friday trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop sign at Lacassine Drive and Culpepper Road in Alexandria, La. on October 11, 2021.
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Kameron King
Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop
Anthony Williams
Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder
Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations