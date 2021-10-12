Advertisement

Superman is bisexual in new comic series

Like his father before him, the new Superman enters a relationship with a reporter.
Like his father before him, the new Superman enters a relationship with a reporter.(Source: DC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superman is set to come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic series.

The DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El” follows Jon Kent, the child of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as he becomes Earth’s “new” Superman and grapples with the immense weight of his new role.

In the comic’s fifth issue, the Man of Steel enters a relationship with a male reporter.

Images from the comic show the two sharing a kiss and sitting together atop a building.

Series writer Tom Taylor said the evolution of this new Superman is keeping with the values the character has always represented and, importantly, reflects the experiences of many comic fans.

Fans can read more about Kent’s burgeoning romance when the fifth issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El” is released on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop sign at Lacassine Drive and Culpepper Road in Alexandria, La. on October 11, 2021.
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Dr. fatal shooting
Kameron King
Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Anthony Williams
Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

PG&E begins re-energizing thousands of customers across Northern California. (Source: KCRA via...
Power turned off to thousands as high winds blow through Calif.
The turtles have been at the Cape Wildlife Center for just over two weeks and continue to be...
Seeing double: Rare two-headed turtle hatches in protected nesting site
Fire forces closure of portions of Highway 101 in southern California. (Source: KSBY via CNN...
Wildfire continues to grow in southern Calif.
FILE - A resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete