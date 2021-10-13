All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers were dealt another blow on Wednesday, Oct. 13. During Coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly SEC Teleconference he announced that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Ricks injured his shoulder during the Kentucky game and his family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back.

Through six games Ricks has 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

The Tigers are already without one All-American cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. On Monday, Oct. 11 Coach Orgeron announced that star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the season as well.

