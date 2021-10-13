Crime Stoppers: Alexandria police still trying to solve September shooting at City Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a shooting from September.

According to Alexandria police, on Sept. 18, 2021 at 9:53 a.m. they received a call about a shooting at City Park near Masonic Drive.

“Upon officers arrival, they found a black male that was shot underneath the pavilion near the splash pad and all that is for the kids,” said Lt. Lane Windham.

Lt. Windham said the victim was 31-years-old. He was taken to a local hospital and police said he’s recovering. The investigation began and police started to develop leads.

“We’re looking for a Black male that did the shooting. We have come up with a few leads that we’re working on at this time. And, we’re somewhat confident that we have a good suspect, let’s put it that way, in mind that might have done that,” said Lt. Windham. “We’re still trying to ascertain if he was in the area and follow the rest of the leads.”

The case remains unsolved.

Police said they know City Park is a popular spot for families. Lt. Windham stressed that the shooting was an isolated incident. He also said that, while they often get calls out to the neighborhoods surrounding the park, they don’t get too many calls for violent incidents inside of the park.

“We try as a police department to keep as much officer presence as we can in the city park area,” he said.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.