Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights charge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Louisiana State Police trooper Jacob Brown was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday night.

Attorneys, along with family members of Aaron Bowman and Ronald Greene, are holding a press conference on the steps of the courthouse in Monroe in response to the arraignment of former Louisiana State Police trooper Jacob Brown.

According to attorneys, Brown pleaded not guilty to violating the civil rights of Aaron Bowman.

On Sept. 23, former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged part in the arrest of Bowman in May 2019. Brown was charged with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

In a statement to KNOE on Tuesday, attorneys said:

“We make a commitment today to courageously stand together against state sanctioned violence inflicted upon any member of our community. Jacob Brown is one officer out of many others that have chosen to breach their public duty as law enforcement and align themselves with the practice of prejudice and barbarity. It is unfathomable that in 2021 the State of Louisiana continues to find itself in the aftermath of yet another victim killed or injured by the Louisiana State Police. We ensure that Jacob Brown will be the first of many other state troopers to be held accountable for their unconstitutional and callous actions that prove time and time again their reckless disregard for the lives of our State’s citizens of color.



“Each family who endures the trauma of seeing their loved one severely hurt or killed by the Louisiana State Police is unified and committed to supporting each other. When we lose a son, a brother, a mother, or a friend we all feel the devastating effects of that loss. However, we know that each step toward justice and accountability for one is also a step in the right direction for us all. We will continue to show up for all families who are seeking justice and put pressure on the Louisiana State Police, and all law enforcement agencies in the state, to obey the law for all people.”

If convicted, Brown could face a maximum of ten years in prison. Body camera footage shows Brown striking Bowman 18 times in the head with a flashlight in approximately 24 seconds.

In 2019, Ronald Greene died in state police custody in Union Parish following a pursuit. Bodycam video shows troopers beating and dragging Greene after they pulled him from his vehicle.

