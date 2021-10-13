Fort Polk’s Visitor Control hours changes hours of operation

FORT POLK, La. (Fort Polk) - The Directorate of Emergency Services has reduced the hours of operations of Fort Polk’s Visitor Control Center from 24 hours a day to 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily (Monday through Sunday).

Changes in VCC hours of operation do not affect personnel that are being escorted by authorized sponsors or personnel that already have an access control pass or card.

Fort Polk personnel will need to plan ahead when having guests arrive after 9 p.m. daily. Fort Polk personnel that are hosting special events will need to plan ahead and arrange for access early as well. Those that require access to the installation can pick up passes at the VCC prior to closure. Fort Polk personnel are encouraged to meet their guests at the VCC after 9 p.m. and escort them onto the installation when picking up a pass early is not an option.

General questions about access control should be directed to the VCC staff at 337.531.0830. Special access control situations can be addressed by the Chief of Guards at 337.531.1159.

