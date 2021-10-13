Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - A woman in Lecompte has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant.

According to the Lecompte Police Department, last Thursday around 2:30 p.m., officers, as well as EMS, responded to Walnut Street in Lecompte for an unresponsive infant.

The two-month-old was taken to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy performed the next day showed the infant did not die from natural causes, opening an investigation into the baby’s death.

Lecompte PD, working with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, was able to make an arrest in the case Tuesday. Shadiamond Pearl Thompson, 25, of Lecompte, was taken into custody on one count of first degree murder.

She’s now in the Rapides Parish jail. Bond has been set at $500,000. A booking photo is not yet available. We will update this article once her photo is available to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.