Advertisement

Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death

Lecompte police made an arrest after an infant died from unnatural causes.
Lecompte police made an arrest after an infant died from unnatural causes.(AP Images)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - A woman in Lecompte has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant.

According to the Lecompte Police Department, last Thursday around 2:30 p.m., officers, as well as EMS, responded to Walnut Street in Lecompte for an unresponsive infant.

The two-month-old was taken to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy performed the next day showed the infant did not die from natural causes, opening an investigation into the baby’s death.

Lecompte PD, working with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, was able to make an arrest in the case Tuesday. Shadiamond Pearl Thompson, 25, of Lecompte, was taken into custody on one count of first degree murder.

She’s now in the Rapides Parish jail. Bond has been set at $500,000. A booking photo is not yet available. We will update this article once her photo is available to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Anthony Williams
Simmesport police seeking suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder

Latest News

Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights charge
A study by QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana as the 7th best state for drivers.
QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana drivers as 7th best in the nation
Orleans Parish prosecutors have refused more felony cases than they have accepted in the first...
Orleans DA’s office under Jason Williams pursuing fewer violent felony cases, study finds
Today is the last day storm survivors can apply for DSNAP
Today is the last day storm survivors can apply for DSNAP