Louisiana hunters can tag & validate deer, turkey by smartphone

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hunters in Louisiana can now use their smartphones to tag and validate deer and turkey immediately after killing one.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said this must be done before moving the deer or turkey.

A news release sent Tuesday said either the tag itself or a picture of the hunter’s harvest tags on the smartphone is needed. The new E-tag and Text-to-Tag services also need an account at LouisianaOutdoors.com.

If there’s no cellular service in the area hunted, traditional paper tags must be used.

Step-by-step instructions and other details are on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

