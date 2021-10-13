Advertisement

Louisiana intends to scrap public school letter grades this year

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board has agreed to shelve letter grades for public schools this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision still requires the federal government to sign off on the move.

The action from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education means that grades and school performance scores usually released in November will be set aside amid classroom upheaval and falling test scores blamed on the pandemic.

The Advocate reports that state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said he’s confident the waiver request will win federal approval.

At least 45 other states have gotten federal clearance to cancel school rating procedures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

