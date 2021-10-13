Advertisement

Many in Ascension Parish are still waiting for debris from Hurricane Ida to be removed

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Hurricane Ida blew through southeast Louisiana six weeks ago, it left big tree trunks and countless limbs on the ground.

“I had a big chicken coop in the back and a tree cut it right in half, fell down, and killed three of my chickens, and I mean it was a nice pretty shed,” Darren Poche of Prairieville said.

Debris is still piled up in some areas, like Carpenter’s Chapel Road in Prairieville.

“Well, it is a little disheartening. I wish they would hurry and come pick it up. I can’t cut my yard with that still laying in the yard,” Poche said.

He said even though his fallen tree branches have been picked up, he’s still waiting on home debris collection.

“There was one pile right here where they picked up the limbs and then the other pile right here from a shed that I had that was destroyed by a tree it’s still here and it’s been here for six weeks,” Poche said.

But many people in this neighborhood still wait on piles of vegetative debris to be picked up.

Ascension Parish government officials say the reason it’s taking so long to clean up some areas is that the storm caused so much damage.

“I would like to say thank you for picking up what you did pick up but please hurry and come pick up the rest,” Poche said.

While residents try to move on from the hurricane, they hope debris collections come to help them pick up the pieces that remain.

Ascension Parish is trying to keep track of debris.

You can log where you see areas needing storm clean-up by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
Lecompte police made an arrest after an infant died from unnatural causes.
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy at the Alexandria Convention Center in Alexandria, La. on...
Sen. Cassidy talks infrastructure in Alexandria
Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights violation
The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La. on October 13, 2021.
Second amendment sanctuary motion halted in Avoyelles Parish
Sen. Cassidy talks infrastructure in Alexandria
Alexandria City Park in Alexandria, La. on Monday, October 13, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: Alexandria police still trying to solve September shooting at City Park