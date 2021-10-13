No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Putting 58 points on the board against Nicholls, it’s easy to see why both the Southland Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week came from Southeastern. In fact, quarterback Cole Kelley and true freshman wide receiver freshman Gage Larvadain connected for one of the biggest plays of the game, a 76-yard touchdown pass, to put them up two touchdowns in the second quarter.

“We repped that play a couple of times during practice,” says Larvadain. “And during practice, it never got thrown to me. It’s actually schemed to go to somebody else. Cole is great. I don’t have to tell you that. Just his awareness to realize no one is around me and to get me the ball. After that, it’s just a make a play mindset. I think I ran for 30 yards before there was anybody there that touched me. Then I made those guys miss and scored my first touchdown. It was great.”

For Larvadain, it was one of two touchdowns, including his 100-yard kickoff return. But for Kelley, it was one of seven, as he continues to elevate his game during his senior season with the Lions.

“Something I always is a quarterback is only as good as the guys he has around him, and we have some good ones,” says Kelley. “We’ve been scoring the ball pretty well. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

But now a few days removed from their big rivalry win over Nicholls, the Lions’ attention is only focused on the immediate future and their long-awaited home opener at Strawberry Stadium this weekend.

“Right now, what’s important is Houston Baptist,” says Kelley. “We can’t play anymore games this week than we’re playing against them. We can’t control the rankings. We can’t control any of that. So there’s no need to focus or waste any energy on that. So just focus on what’s important. I think that’s what we’re doing, and hopefully that pays off.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.