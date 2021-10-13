Advertisement

QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana drivers as 7th best in the nation

A study by QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana as the 7th best state for drivers.
By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Almost anywhere you go in the state, you’ll hear someone complain about Louisiana drivers. But according to research from QuoteWizard, maybe we’re not so bad in comparison to other states.

READ: QuoteWizard ranks best and worst drivers by state

According to the article above, Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California and Alaska are the top five WORST states for drivers.

QuoteWizard looked at over 2 million insurance quotes from around the country, factoring in data such as DUIs, accidents, speeding tickets and citations.

Surprisingly, Louisiana ranked number 7 on the BEST states for drivers:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Illinois
  6. Delaware
  7. Louisiana
  8. Michigan
  9. Arizona
  10. Connecticut

