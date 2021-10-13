Advertisement

The Rapides Parish Fair is here!

The Rapides Parish Fairgrounds being set up on Tuesday, October 13, 2021.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What do cotton candy, corn dogs, freshly squeezed lemonade and roller coasters all have in common? You can find them all this weekend at the Rapides Parish Fair!

The fun starts Wednesday, October 13 at the Rapides Parish Fairgrounds, running through Sunday, October 17.

There are two special promotions for the first two days. For Wednesday, all rides have a one-ticket discount, and on Thursday, it’s date night. That starts at 2 p.m. and if you have a date night sticker, two people will be able to ride for the price of one admission.

Friday through Sunday, you can purchase armbands. Plus, you can get a three-dollar discount on an armband with a Food Bank donation.

