Twitter lets users remove followers without blocking

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter is making it easier to remove followers.

The social media site has released a “soft block” feature. This allows users to remove a follower without actually blocking them.

The removed follower won’t be able to retweet you or see when you tweet. They also won’t be notified that you remove them.

However, this option does give the removed follower a chance to follow you again.

Twitter developed the feature to stop abuse and harassment on the platform.

