Twitter lets users remove followers without blocking

(CNN) - Twitter is making it easier to remove followers.

The social media site has released a “soft block” feature. This allows users to remove a follower without actually blocking them.

The removed follower won’t be able to retweet you or see when you tweet. They also won’t be notified that you remove them.

However, this option does give the removed follower a chance to follow you again.

Twitter developed the feature to stop abuse and harassment on the platform.

