Advertisement

After a week off, LC Wildcats gearing up for battle

LC facing Arizona on September 30, 2021.
LC facing Arizona on September 30, 2021.(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon and Alena Noakes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats’ first win was celebrated for an extra week, beating Oklahoma Panhandle State 41 to 35.

Being off for a week allowed players to rest any injuries that they may have had during the season. Coach Andrew Maddox said, “There are a couple of the guys we have coming back this week that we didn’t have last week.”

This week wasn’t all about physically getting healthy, but mentally too. It’s been a long season for the players and coaches.

“I got to see my wife. We hang out for a little bit, and we sent the players home for the weekend too,” said Maddox

Now it’s back to work. The practice during the bye week was to work on technique, and now it’s all about preparing for Wayland Baptist University.

LC will head down to Texas for the showdown at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
Lecompte police made an arrest after an infant died from unnatural causes.
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

University Academy’s Steele Chelette signs with Champion Christian College on October 13, 2021.
University Academy’s Chelette signs with Champion Christian College
Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
Southeastern FB Hot Start 5s
Southeastern FB Hot Start 5s
Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season