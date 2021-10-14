After a week off, LC Wildcats gearing up for battle

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats’ first win was celebrated for an extra week, beating Oklahoma Panhandle State 41 to 35.

Being off for a week allowed players to rest any injuries that they may have had during the season. Coach Andrew Maddox said, “There are a couple of the guys we have coming back this week that we didn’t have last week.”

This week wasn’t all about physically getting healthy, but mentally too. It’s been a long season for the players and coaches.

“I got to see my wife. We hang out for a little bit, and we sent the players home for the weekend too,” said Maddox

Now it’s back to work. The practice during the bye week was to work on technique, and now it’s all about preparing for Wayland Baptist University.

LC will head down to Texas for the showdown at 2 p.m.

