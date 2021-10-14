APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Oct 13, that happened on Louisiana Avenue.

According to police around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 40-block. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot twice.

News Channel 5 was told the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. So far police haven’t released any information about a suspect.

