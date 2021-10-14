Advertisement

APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.

APD investigating Louisiana Ave. shooting
APD investigating Louisiana Ave. shooting(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Oct 13, that happened on Louisiana Avenue.

According to police around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 40-block. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot twice.

News Channel 5 was told the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. So far police haven’t released any information about a suspect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights violation
The Rapides Parish Fairgrounds being set up on Tuesday, October 13, 2021.
The Rapides Parish Fair is here!

Latest News

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations