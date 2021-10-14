Hillary Clinton co-authors new thriller novel

(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is tackling world politics again, but this time it is all fictional.

The former secretary of state has co-authored the new geopolitical thriller: “State of Terror.”

The novel follows a fictional secretary of state who races to stop unexpected threats after a series of terrorist attacks.

Clinton teamed up with best-selling crime novelist Louise Penny to write the novel and Simon and Schuster published it.

“State of Terror” is available in bookstores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.