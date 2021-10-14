Hillary Clinton co-authors new thriller novel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is tackling world politics again, but this time it is all fictional.
The former secretary of state has co-authored the new geopolitical thriller: “State of Terror.”
The novel follows a fictional secretary of state who races to stop unexpected threats after a series of terrorist attacks.
Clinton teamed up with best-selling crime novelist Louise Penny to write the novel and Simon and Schuster published it.
“State of Terror” is available in bookstores nationwide.
