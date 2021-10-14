Advertisement

Hillary Clinton co-authors new thriller novel

Hillary Clinton's new co-authored political thriller.
Hillary Clinton's new co-authored political thriller.(Source: Simon & Schuster, Joe McNally via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is tackling world politics again, but this time it is all fictional.

The former secretary of state has co-authored the new geopolitical thriller: “State of Terror.”

The novel follows a fictional secretary of state who races to stop unexpected threats after a series of terrorist attacks.

Clinton teamed up with best-selling crime novelist Louise Penny to write the novel and Simon and Schuster published it.

“State of Terror” is available in bookstores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
Lecompte police made an arrest after an infant died from unnatural causes.
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
A squirrel in the crosshairs.
Alexandria woman cited for shooting at squirrels in backyard
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy at the Alexandria Convention Center in Alexandria, La. on...
Sen. Cassidy talks infrastructure in Alexandria
Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights violation
FILE - People shop at a Johnny Was clothing store in the luxury wing at the American Dream...
From cars to gasoline, surging prices match a 13-year high
The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La. on October 13, 2021.
Second amendment sanctuary motion halted in Avoyelles Parish