LC, LSUA soccer teams facing off in Rapides Parish Derby

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Women’s soccer is off to the best start they are having in years for the Louisiana College Wildcats and the LSUA Generals.

Maybe it’s the culture change for the Wildcats, because Coach Carla Tejas was a great player and coach at LSUA and brought her ways over to Louisiana College.

Now that she gets to face her alma mater on Friday, she is grateful for everything that the program has done for her, whether supporting her as a student-athlete and even as a coach.

Tejas said, “It’s a special moment. Hopefully, we can step up to the game and hopefully make them proud.”

Of course, emotions will be in the air when Tejas hits the field on Friday but all that will go away as soon as she hears the opening whistle.

The match is set for Friday at Wildcat Field at 5 p.m.

