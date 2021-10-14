Advertisement

Leesville vs DeRidder: 100 years of rivalry in a hard cover

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville plays against DeRidder for the 100th time in school history on Friday.

Both teams will benefit from this game no matter the outcome because there is a book that will be sold there and all the proceeds will be divided between both teams.

State Representative Chuck Owen was a former Wampus Cat who gathered his peers from both sides of the rivalry to tell stories and find a way to help both schools with funding.

“Let’s take it from being a campfire legend to actual history and document it for both communities to share,” said Owens.

The book will feature a husband and wife, one who went to Leesville and the other who went to DeRidder, telling stories about how they remembered the rivalry when they attended the schools.

The book will be on sale during the game on Friday, October 15.

