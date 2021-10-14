Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights violation
The Rapides Parish Fairgrounds being set up on Tuesday, October 13, 2021.
The Rapides Parish Fair is here!

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Jessica Butler – Golden Apple Winner
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
APD investigating shooting on Louisiana Ave.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014