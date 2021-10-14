Advertisement

LSU removes French Studies chair after assault lawsuit with ties to Rapides Parish

An lamp flag at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
An lamp flag at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has removed the chair of its Department of French Studies.

The Advocate reports that the move comes after six women filed a lawsuit accusing LSU of doing little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, Edouard d’Espalungue d’Arros.

An email from an LSU official obtained by the newspaper says Adelaide Russo was removed as the department chair “effective immediately.”

The Advocate reports that Russo remains an LSU professor but is on sabbatical.

Edouard d'Espalungue d'Arros at his arrest on Sept. 28, 2018 by RPSO.
Edouard d'Espalungue d'Arros at his arrest on Sept. 28, 2018 by RPSO.(RPSO)

Allegations state that d’Arros left the country while he was facing charges in the rape of a seventh woman in Rapides Parish. The victim was a former UL student, who was attending a retreat at Tall Timbers Baptist Center in Woodworth, along with d’Arros.

